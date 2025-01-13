Britain’s most celebrated clairvoyant medium psychic from Peter Kay’s ‘Phoenix Nights, Clinton Baptiste has extended his 2024 national tour of his hit show Roller Ghoster into 2025, and will be visiting Launceston Town Hall on Thursday, February 20.
As well as venturing into the audience to offer his unique spirit readings, Clinton comes armed with more tales from his extraordinary childhood; exposing himself in ways you could never imagine -the family that shaped him, the narrow minded who doubted him and the lovers that left him.
He regales us with stories of his recent work on a cruise ship, his spirit readings round the UK and not to mention the day-to-day life with his Greenlandic spirit guide, Taruak.
Clinton Baptiste is the creation of comedy actor Alex Lowe. Originally conceived for Peter Kay's smash hit Channel 4 sitcom Phoenix Nights back in 2001 some twenty-one years after the show first aired, Clinton continues to conjure up his extraordinary powers for a new generation.
Lowe is also well known for playing 'Barry from Watford', his wondrous 82-year-old creation from Radio 2’s Steve Wright in the Afternoon and Noel Edmonds’ Channel 4 quiz Cheap Cheap Cheap.
Amongst his various acting roles, he has a number of credits with Kenneth Branagh – whom he met as a child actor of 14 years of age whilst in the West End play Another Country. Later he joined Branagh’s Renaissance Theatre Company, touring with Richard Briers.
He was part of the BBC Radio Drama Company for a year and has appeared in scores of radio plays ever since. Currently, he plays Brian in the BBC Radio comedy Clare in The Community.
Lowe revived Clinton Baptiste for an appearance in Peter Kay's Britain's Got the Pop Factor and, in 2015, for Manchester Arena's Phoenix Nights Live, which raised £6-million for Comic Relief.
Prior to two acclaimed tours as Clinton, he was gigging as the character on the London circuit and also performing as Barry with his double act partner Angelos Epithemiou. His work with Angelos was recently nominated for Best Comedy at the British Podcast Awards.
Recent TV appearances include Brassic and In the Long Run both for Sky One, Don't Tell the Driver for BBC2 and for film, The Devil Outside. As a writer, Alex has written for Alistair McGowan, Ronni Ancona, Paul O’Grady, Iain Lee and Lewis Macleod.
To book tickets, visit: launceston-tc.gov.uk/events/clinton-baptiste-roller-ghoster/