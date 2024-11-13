THE Plymouth Philharmonic Choir are looking forward to welcoming visitors to a delightful concert of music featuring works by composer geniuses, Haydn and Mozart, on Saturday, November 30, at 7.30pm in The Minster Church of St Andrew, Plymouth.
Haydn’s Maria Theresa Mass, an extraordinarily beautiful work with fugues, arias, elaborate bel canto lines and dramatic contrasts, was composed during an era of his choral masterpieces. The previous year Haydn had completed his oratorio The Creation, before then embarking on The Seasons.
Mozart, considered by some as the most gifted musician in the history of classical music, composed Vespers, made up of five psalm settings and a final, dazzling Magnificat. The Laudate Dominum for soprano solo and chorus is a luscious, beautiful movement, befitting a place in any of Mozart’s famous operas. The choir is delighted to announce that the soprano soloist will also be performing Mozart’s exquisite motet Exsultate Jubilate.
The choir will also be welcoming four first class soloists who regularly have engagements with premier orchestras, choirs and opera companies in prestigious venues in this country and abroad: Soprano Catherine Hamilton, Mezzo-soprano Judith Le Breuilly, Tenor Nathan Vale and Baritone James Cleverton.
Mozart is reported to have said that ‘Haydn alone has the secret both of making me smile and of touching my innermost soul’. We hope that this concert will elicit the same feelings in all of our concert goers, making it a special evening to enjoy.
Further information, together with ticket prices and availability, can be found on the choir’s website (plymouthphilchoir.org) Facebook page and at wegottickets.com/event/634425
The Plymouth Philharmonic Choir was founded in 1970, and its 150-plus members perform a variety of music in Plymouth and elsewhere in the country and abroad. They have won widespread acclaim and concerts often include world-class soloists and musicians. Internationally renowned tenor and choir Patron Neil Jenkins claimed that the choir is 'In the top 10 per cent of amateur choirs in the UK'.
Plymouth Philharmonic Choir is a registered charity. For more information on the choir visit: plymouthphilchoir.org