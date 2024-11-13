Mozart, considered by some as the most gifted musician in the history of classical music, composed Vespers, made up of five psalm settings and a final, dazzling Magnificat. The Laudate Dominum for soprano solo and chorus is a luscious, beautiful movement, befitting a place in any of Mozart’s famous operas. The choir is delighted to announce that the soprano soloist will also be performing Mozart’s exquisite motet Exsultate Jubilate.