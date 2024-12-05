THERE were lots of twinkly Christmas lights aglow at The Minster Church of St Andrew in Plymouth on Saturday, November 30.
However it was something less earth bound that was in the mind of Plymouth Philharmonic Choir’s Director of Music, Christopher Fletcher, when he gave his pre-concert pep talk motivating the choir to aim for the stars before stepping out to perform a delightful programme of music by Haydn and Mozart.
With talk on Cyber Monday of the benefits or otherwise of wearable technology such as smart rings and watches, how long before a conductor’s baton is next in line to be adapted? The energy and effort that Christopher expended in 90 minutes surpassed what many achieve in a week, such is his commitment and dedication to trying to bring out every detail and nuance in the music and to do justice to the composers.
The expression, sudden staccato notes, accents off the beat, together with dynamics including powerful forte sections to magical sudden whispered piano notes of the choral singing were very well matched by the sensitive playing of the orchestra. Whilst Strictly was being broadcast on BBC1, the dance like feel and light skipping passages in the Mozart Vespers, made it feel as though everyone was tripping the light from their seats.
Undoubtedly the star of the show was soprano soloist, Catherine Hamilton. She gave a masterclass in the art of the most beautiful singing and her soaring high notes and complex breath defying runs of notes in Mozart’s Exsultate Jubilate will live long in the memory. The final movement of this motet, Alleluja is one of the most joyful pieces of music. It lit up the emotional core of all who heard her performance.
Rehearsals for the next concert start with an Open Evening on Thursday, January 9 at the Old Gym, Plymouth College.
If you are interested in joining the choir, contact the Membership Secretary, Pat Brodie (01752 330337 [email protected]).
Details about the choir’s next concert, Mendelssohn’s Elijah on Saturday, April 5 are available on the choir’s website (plymouthphilchoir.org) with online tickets at wegottickets.com/event/635374