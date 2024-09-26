A chilled evening of familiar songs played in a jazz/blues style with flair and enthusiasm is coming to Boscastle Village Hall on Saturday, November 30.
Melange is truly a mix of musical styles, interests and of personnel. Adrian Jones, a very experienced jazz pianist, currently plays with the big band style ‘The Swing Empire‘ in all its forms.
Lynette Rentoul’s heart has been in musical theatre, but has dabbled in close harmony, jazz, and folk music, being until recently, the artistic director of the Cornwall Folk Festival.
Morwenna Gee is a fabulous blues and harmony singer having studied voice at the Royal Academy and has for many years been teaching dance and voice in London and Cornwall.
Neal Jolly has many decades of experience playing bass and singing harmony. Most recently involved with the award winning Cornwall based Celtic folk band, The Rowan Tree.
To book tickets, visit: snappytickets.co.uk/events/melange-in-concert