VARIOUS events are taking place at Antony in April, here is a guide of what’s coming up:
Easter egg hunt at Antony
April 8-10 and 15-24 (excluding April 19). 12noon-4.30pm.
Explore how Easter has been celebrated through time.
Discover the connections between Easter, archery, dancing, kite flying and egg rolling with activities inspired by Easter celebrations across the world. The price includes Easter trail sheet, bunny ears and chocolate egg.
Brilliant bees interactive talk
April 10 and 17. 1.30pm-2pm
An interactive presentation led by Tim Payne (City Bees) who cares for the beehives at Antony.
Learn more about the lives of bumble, solitary, and honeybees, exploring their lives, our dependence on them, and their amazing skills.
May half term at Antony
May 25-29. 12noon-4.30pm.
Take part in some outdoor lawn games.
Join for cornhole, sack racing, croquet, an obstacle course and much more. Visit the house and pick up a trail booklet to discover what it was like to grow up as a child at Antony.
Get to know the family members in the portraits, discover how people living in the house ate their meals and play with games from the past.
Block printing workshops at Antony
May 7 and 28. 2pm-4pm.
Louise Bennett will be running an Indian Block Printing workshop at Antony on May 7 (nature-inspired block printing) and May 28 (Block printing – the basics).
Through the workshop you will gain confidence in the techniques used for block printing and practice on scrap fabric and paper. Louise will then discuss pattern layout, colour combinations, and themes to help you decide on your final designs.
No prior experience or artistic ability is required. May 7 is an adults-only session. May 28 is suitable for families and children aged 10 and up.
Pre-booking essential through Stitch and Splodge.
For more information, www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/cornwall/antony