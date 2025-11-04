THE Creation Works studio in Par opened in May this year and is already attracting some big names from across the UK.
Designed and run by performance makers, The Creation Works hosts residencies, workshops, masterclasses, development processes, industry showings and rehearsals.
Three events will be taking place at the studio in the coming weeks. Here’s what coming up:
- The Giufa Project - Sunday, November 9 (12 noon)
Giufà reaches Cornwall: an award winning Social Community Theatre Project, celebrating 10 years of international partnership.
Join for an equal share of theatre and music: performed in Italian and English, alongside the screening of a short documentary on The Giufà Project, and live Sitar music from Ricky Romain.
Followed by playful theatre games open to all. It’s a celebration of connection, storytelling, and the shared imagination of new futures.
- Par Bay Audio Trail Launch - Thursday, November 27 (7pm to 9pm)
Join the Imerys Mid Cornwall Male Voice Choir to celebrate the launch of a new audio trail, bringing oral histories of Par, St Blazey and Tywardreath to life through recordings of loved local residents.
A collaboration between The Time and Tide Bell Organisation, Friends of Par Beach and The Creation Works. Free to all.
- Hah! Bumhug - Sunday, December 14 (4pm)
Following a fantastic first run with Into Bodmin last Christmas, Clown Kesha Darling’s unique take on A Christmas Carol is on tour and comes to Par for a relaxed performance open to all.
We all know A Christmas Carol, but ever wonder what happened after the ghosts vanished? Sure, Scrooge reformed, but a certain kid grew up wanting more.
Time makes fools of us all, and Tim has turned into a crafty cat burglar, out to snag his share of Ebenezer’s fortune. Not even the Ghost of Christmas Future saw this one coming!
Join a relaxed performance of this wildly interactive, funny, festive Christmas classic reimagined for the whole family. Written and performed by Lecoq-trained clown Ethel Darling with live music from Julian Gaskell. Directed by Daniel Richards of Owdyado, Miracle Theatre and Near-ta.
For more information on all upcoming events, visit: thecreationworks.com.
