ENDELIENTA Arts are showcasing performances by their 2023/24 Future Routes cohort on Saturday, November 16 at St Endellion Church.
Future Routes: Music is Endelienta’s talent development programme for Cornish and/or Cornwall-based young people aged 18 to 25 and provides an opportunity for musicians and singers from across all genres to launch their music careers. Over the past year, they have been supporting five young emerging musicians and singers to develop their skills.
This year’s cohort who will be performing include:
Karum Cooper
Cornwall-based multi-instrumentalist and producer Karum is the creator of Webmoms, a project rich in influences across the musical spectrum. Having performed with a plethora of indie, rock and metal bands in his youth, Karum took to producing lofi-hip hop music during the 2020 COVID pandemic and has never looked back.
Kitty Crocker
Kitty is an indie, pop/rock singer-songwriter based in North Cornwall. Her music has been compared to the likes of Lana Del Rey and Laura Marling. This summer she worked the local festival circuit, playing at The Great Estate, Leopalooza, Tunes in the Park and more. Kitty is a strong acoustic performer who captivates audiences with her original storytelling.
James Rann
As a lover of folk, jazz and seventies popular music, James writes his songs to reminisce and discover the eminent sounds of the 20th century. Through original lyricism and virtuosic guitar, James’s goal is to create something progressive whilst striving to preserve the feeling of familiarity that we still long for.
Rachael Watson
Rachael is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from North Cornwall. Rachael takes inspiration from many musical genres including folk, soul, and jazz, as well as her surroundings in Cornwall and Paris. She has spent the last few years creating original material and performing live across the South-West and internationally.
Martha Woods
Martha is a composer and multi-instrumentalist from Lostwithiel who grew up immersed in Cornish folk music and dance. She studied a BA in Folk and Traditional Music at Newcastle University, Limerick. While folk music is at the centre of Martha’s creative practice, she likes to create music that everyone can enjoy.
To book tickets, visit: endelienta.org.uk/whats-on/future-routes-showcase