AN evening of storytelling wrapped up in Miranda Sykes’ beautiful voice, double bass and guitar will be performed at Boscastle Village Hall on Saturday, January 18.
Originally from Lincolnshire, but now based in Devon, Miranda Sykes has been described as a ‘musical chameleon’ reflecting the way that she so easily slips between musical genres as diverse as folk, jazz and rock/pop.
She continues to build a solo repertoire of contemporary and narrative songs that are showcased to critical acclaim on her first solo album “Bliss” Miranda’s rich, spine tingling vocals and strident yet sensitive double bass playing are much in demand and she enjoys working alongside some of the finest musicians in the world, performing for 20 years with Show of Hands.
As a double bassist and singer she has worked with Rex Preston, Pressgang, Robb Johnson, Firebrand, Steafan Hannigan, Leon Rosselson, Bill Jones, Roger Wilson, Alan Burke, Kirsty McGee, Jenny Crook, Reg Meuross and Little Johnny England; and has toured throughout the UK, North America, Canada and Europe.
Increasingly in demand as a performer, 2024 brought a second tour with Hannah Martin, a new Baring-Gould Centenary project with Jim Causley, summer festivals with vocal group Daphne’s Flight, a tour with The Phil Beer Trio and a new solo album and tour “Out Of The Woods.”
The album features a collection of songs that chart Miranda’s course through her own “journey of isolation, illness and recovery”, and aims to brings listeners as much comfort as they did her over the past few turbulent years.
Miranda will be performing alongside Jim Causley at Penzance’s Acorn Theatre on February 20 and Launceston Folk Club on March 15.
Jim Causley is a folk-singer, award winning songwriter, musician, proud Devonian and all-round entertainer. He grew up in a wassailing village not far from Sidmouth Folk Festival and sang with Wren Music before studying Folk & Traditional Music at Newcastle University.
In recent years his work has focused on his musical settings of poems by his relative Charles Causley, penning his own songs and reviving lost gems from his home county.
To book tickets for the Boscastle performance, visit: snappytickets.co.uk/events/miranda-skyes-in-concert