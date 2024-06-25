Visitors can get ready to scoop up a bubbly blast of fun at the Ice Cream & Bubbles Festival at Mount Edgcumbe on Sunday, July 21.
The family day out is sure to tickle taste buds for the ultimate event in the South West for lovers of Ice Cream and Bubbles. Its a fun-filled interactive day out with a variety of activities and entertainment for everyone to enjoy.
Visitors can immerse themselves in the world of bubbles with mesmerising shows and interactive workshops, indulge in street food from a variety of vendors and explore a range of stalls offering unique gifts.
The atmosphere is set to be lively with live music performances throughout the day and while there will be with the traditional Punch & Judy puppet show. Bubbly refreshments will be available at the Prosecco & Pimms bar.
Skills can be tested and fun can be had with a range of traditional games and competitions, including an Ice Cream assault course. Kids can follow the bubbles and discover hidden surprises along the way and also bounce away their energy on a variety of bouncy castles.
The day will be packed with entertainment for all ages in an event where ice cream and bubbles take centre stage.
It’s aiming to be a day of laughter, joy and tasty treats while supporting Plymouth-based charity Jeremiah’s Journey. Online tickets are available now and will be available at the gate. Children under 12 can enter for free.