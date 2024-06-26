An impressive line-up of new and returning bands will be performing, including Soldiers of Swing, Valkyrie Skyz, Rudis Message & The Darkside of Pink Floyd among many others. There is a bigger range of family entertainment with an inflatable assault course, bouncy castles, Funfair rides, charity stalls offering games, and a return of circus skills. A great range of food is on offer and The Pop Up Bar Company will be returning with their fully stocked bar. This years festival raises money for the Blood Bikes Cornwall and Armed Forces Bikers. To book tickets, visit: www.bikefestivalsw.com/tickets