MORE than 1,000 vehicles are expected to head to the Royal Cornwall Events Centre in Wadebridge on Sunday, July 21, to take part in the 26th annual Wheels Classic Vehicle Show.
The biggest car event in North Cornwall is the perfect place for visitors to view classic cars, motorcycles, commercial vans/lorries, agricultural, tractors, steam engines, military vehicle, alongside trade and autojumble stands, catering facilities, children’s play area and entertainment.
Wheels is a fund-raising event run by Wadebridge Rotary to support local charities. In 2023, Wheels raised £21,400, which went to the Sunrise Appeal, Cornwall Hospice Care, St Petroc’s, Penhaligon's Friends, Cornwall Mind and many others.
Last year’s event saw over 2,000 people came through the gates and had over 1,100 registered exhibits. Gates for this year’s event open to visitors at 10am, with free car parking adjacent to the entry point.
For more information on the event, visit: www.wadebridgewheels.co.uk