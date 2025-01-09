Cornish-based married duo, Our Atlantic Roots (Mac and Laura Johnston), will be performing at Boscastle Village Hall on Saturday, February 15.
The duo bring an uplifting blend of American & British alt-folk, with harmonies that are rich, dynamic and unite beautifully. The couple started songwriting together over 10 years ago after meeting in North Carolina.
Mac’s guitar playing is full of character and accompanies lyrics that are both poetic and direct, hopeful, and authentic. The duo has been praised by Nashville hit songwriter Mark Cawley (Tina Turner, Paul Carrack, Kathy Mattea) for their skillful writing and by British folk patriarch Geoff Lakeman for their live performance.
Mac and Laura present a blend of the cultures they are individually from, by merging various genres characterized by their country and folk roots.
With over four million streams and hundreds of live shows under their belts, as well as national BBC TV and countless BBC Introducing features, they are an emerging act that are well worth keeping an eye on.
Their new EP ‘Memories Live On’ is out now and they will be touring throughout the UK in 2024 and 2025.
To book tickets, visit: snappytickets.co.uk/events/our-atlantic-roots-in-concert/