The queen of cabaret events, brought to audiences by renowned Cornish feminist theatre company Scary Little Girls, is coming to Liskeard Library on Thursday, October 24.
Queenagers is a show comprising stand up, music, monologues and crafting that focuses on the funny side of the menopause and the uplifting freedom and positivity it can bring.
Bunny Morethan – also known as Scary Little Girls’ artistic director Rebecca Mordan, a Glastonbury Festival compère, Sky News panellist and BBC Writers Room alumna - is here to learn all she can about what's coming down the female line. In a perfect antidote to the doom and gloom surrounding the menopause, Bunny will lead audiences on a be-sequined exploration of menopause and midlife.
Plus, following a sold out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the outrageous stand up of Jennifer Kennedy - award-winning author brings you Menopausal Monologues. This is a collection of personal monologues breaking the silence around the menopause and giving voice to a variety of women’s (and some of their significant others’) real experiences.
Enjoy these two acts held together with music and song exploring and celebrating middle aged women, or Queenagers. Come along before the show for cakes and cocktails with our women-only play list and some radical crafting.
The show will also be performing at Helston Old Chapel on Saturday, October 26 and The Cornish Bank in Falmouth on Tuesday, October 29.
In March this year, Queenagers took over venues across Cornwall in a vivacious evening of cabaret focused on the truth about menopause. The Queenagers tour was part of a body of artistic work including festivals, tours and new commissions Scary Little Girls are delivering until April 2025.
Scary Little Girls are about to start performing Duffy Beats The Devil, their all-singing, all-dancing, funny show based on a classic Cornish tale. Appearing in the magical Minack Theatre from September 25 to October 7, the show will transport audiences to a colourful Penzance from days gone by with Duffy and her friends.
To book tickets for the Queenagers show at Liskeard, visit: www.tickettailor.com/events/scarylittlegirls1/1337848?