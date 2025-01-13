Welcome to 2025
After a busy year which saw us not only involved in many outside events and maintain our 24/7 broadcasting schedule we also recruited four new presenters, benefitted from the support of six new advertising sponsors and, of course, incorporated the town of Looe, and surrounding areas, into our name.
So now it's time to look forward to the year ahead with Liskeard and Looe Radio.
As a community radio station it is important to have links with, and the support of, local community groups and organisations.
We feel we are now recognised as a valuable communications and broadcasting resource within the two towns hence our name reflects the towns we serve.
The Breakfast Show
In terms of studio broadcasts our flagship weekday 'Breakfast Show with Rose Pierce,' launched in November 2024, has proven not only popular locally but has an impressive worldwide reach with listeners in the United States (albeit six-hours behind UK time), Germany, France and Eastern Europe whilst other areas of the UK – Staffordshire, South Wales and Hampshire also regularly tune in via our mixcloud app link and video-stream.
Rose's natural style of presenting is bringing her mix of local news, events and music-selection to an increasingly wide audience and those keen to get involved in the regular 9.30am 'Three Tracks from Three Decades' request feature can email Rose on [email protected]
Join Rose from 8am Monday to Friday (excluding the week January 20 to 24)
New presenter opportunities
Whilst we are very pleased and excited by the much-increased listener numbers and schedule of live and syndicated shows we are still on the lookout for new presenters who feel they can offer their own perspective to our line-up, particularly at weekends.
We are particularly looking to introduce a weekday 'drive-time' show in 2025 as a mainstay in the schedule to compliment Rose's Breakfast Show...if that's you then just let me know on [email protected]
Radio advertising opportunities — As a self-funding, not-for-profit, community resource we now offer radio advertising at low cost to encourage local businesses of all sizes to support their local radio station and benefit from the increased listenership we can now boast.
Details of our packages are available via the link, again, on www.liskeardlooeradio.com
Also on our website you will find a schedule of our regular studio shows plus links to all the event and information pages you'll need to fill your social calendar including 'What's On' guides for local organisations, groups and entertainment venues.
Finally, a big thank you to all our fabulous, presenters, listeners, sponsors and local groups and organisations that have worked with us over the past 12 months and to Liskeard Town Council for their recent support.
We wish Liskeard, Looe and SE Cornwall a prosperous 2025.