It has to be said, the first time I walked into the huge function room at the rear of Moghhe Cafe Bar and Lounge earlier this summer my eyes lit up and my mind immediately conjured up a vision of live bands, dance nights and corporate events, which was pretty appropriate really as that is exactly what I, and my fellow members of Liskeard Traders’ Association, were there for to look at the venue ahead of our Business Awards Gala Night which we eventually held there earlier this month.