It has to be said, the first time I walked into the huge function room at the rear of Moghhe Cafe Bar and Lounge earlier this summer my eyes lit up and my mind immediately conjured up a vision of live bands, dance nights and corporate events, which was pretty appropriate really as that is exactly what I, and my fellow members of Liskeard Traders’ Association, were there for to look at the venue ahead of our Business Awards Gala Night which we eventually held there earlier this month.
The Gala Night was, as we now know, the resounding success we all hoped it would be, and I was very interested to have Moghhe co-owner, Jules Bazley, outline his plans for the venue which, as it transpired, went far beyond my own immediate thoughts.
The concept of Amplify VR is, in simple terms, Liskeard's very own 'free roam' virtual reality entertainment centre.
This was something I had to see so on Friday evening, together, with just a handful of invited guests, I went along on behalf of Liskeard and Looe Radio to the 'soft launch' of Amplify VR.
Now, I'm not into gaming but I do know a little about the huge popularity of escape rooms and the amazing technology of VR Headsets, so I was looking forward to an experience.
As I walked into the room I immediately sensed a relaxed atmosphere with a number of guests casually sitting and chatting in the comfortable bar/lounge.
I see this as something special for Liskeard and the potential opportunities and schedule of events over the half-term and Hallowe'en breaks, and beyond, can be found on the Moghhe website.
Looe Lights Up - Lantern Parade
Friday, November 28 sees Looe's Annual Parade of Lanterns, led by St Pinnocks Band, making their way through the town centre and arriving at Looe beach front for around 7pm where The Liskeard and Looe Radio Roadshow will, once again, be in charge of music, from 6pm, and also in compering the 'switch-on.'
There will be free parking in the town car park from 4pm and the Lantern parade participants will meet outside Looe Library and Community Hub at 6.10pm for a 6.20pm start.
Liskeard Lights Up
After many months of meetings and planning it looks like the program of events for the town's popular switch-on has now been finalised and is set for Saturday, November 29 when, as usual, the Liskeard and Looe Radio Roadshow will be involved in both the entertainment and compering aspects of the evening.
Liskeard Museum, in Pike Street will kick off their schedule by switching on their own lights at around 4.30pm followed by a festive choir performance and a number of children's activities.
Once again our Roadshow will set up outside Webbs House on The Parade and we will be starting our Christmas tunes from around 5pm, with an improved PA system to help accommodate the expected large crowd numbers.
