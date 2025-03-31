It's been a busy few days since returning home from our winter break.
We kicked off on Friday, March 21 with the Liskeard Show 120th Anniversary Dinner Dance hosted by The Hannafore Point Hotel.
A great night to celebrate yet another milestone in the history of this popular event.
This year's show is on Saturday, July 12 and, for our part, we have booked some great musical entertainment for the event so please look out for the promo and join us on the day.
Looe Raft Race
On Monday, March 24 I attended a joint meeting of LBOA (Looe Boat Owners Association) and Looe RNLI to discuss plans for the upcoming Raft Race to be held on Sunday, June 22.
The Race, scheduled to start at 3.20pm, is contested between the Banjo Pier and East/West Looe Bridge and involves many fun, and some more serious, craft and crew battling it out for the prestigious trophies.
Raft Race posters are now being posted via social media and in local shops as both a reminder for those wishing to take part to register their craft and crew and, of course, as an invite for those wishing to see the mayhem, as it unfolds, to put it in their diaries!
Liskeard and Looe Radio have been asked to provide music, PA and commentary for this date so we are hoping for great weather and huge turnout of spectators...indeed, anyone familiar with previously held races will tell you it always draws an appreciative crowd.
'Dragons Den'
On Wednesday, March 26, the lovely Mrs A and myself were invited along to Falmouth University where she would be judging their very own version of 'Dragon's Den' with cash awards for the most successful business pitches presented by their students.
It has to be said that the young entrepreneurial talent was astounding with prizes going to three of the six finalists.
Among the six were Harriet Dowling presenting her furniture restoration and upcycling business, Lucy Savery with her ingenious 'You're the kind of Person Who' card game, Accomplished musical duo Hidden Coves and Digital Fashion Designer Natalia Michlova all of whom showed business acumen and confidence beyond their years...how fabulous to see such innovative young people looking to lead businesses in the UK.
Liskeard 'Easter Family Fun Day'
Liskeard Traders Association and local traders are proud to announce their fun day to be held in Fore Street from 10.30am on Saturday, April 19.
There will be a number of activities including an Easter Bonnet Competition, Egg Hunt and Lucky Dip, Dog Show, Face Painting, Free Books courtesy of the Little DVD Shop, Tombola and, of course, music and commentary from the Liskeard and Looe Radio team.
The Easter Bonnet competition is £3 per 'hat on head' including a free raffle ticket and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration will be at 11am.
Liskeard and Looe Radio
Finally, remember to check our schedule on www.liskeardlooeradio.com for our excellent range of shows for all music tastes...music to your ears!