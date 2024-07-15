The St Tudy Carnival is an annual event that brings the community together for a time of colour, music, and celebration. There was the added bonus of the Euros final this year and everyone came together for a time of laughter and team spirit. See some highlights of this year's carnival and all the joy it created.
Families and friends came together to enjoy the festive atmosphere, with local vendors setting up stalls to offer food, drinks, and crafts. There were great games and events for children, which create the much loved family-friendly environment. In the evening, the celebration continues with live music, performances and throughout the day magnificent costumes displayed the budding creativity of attendees.
The St Tudy Carnival is not only a time for fun and games but also an occasion for the community to come together and strengthen their bonds. It's the perfect opportunity for residents and visitors alike to immerse themselves in the rich traditions and vibrant spirit of St Tudy, making it a cherished and eagerly anticipated event each year.