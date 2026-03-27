A celebration of new life and the vibrant natural colours of spring has taken over The Lost Gardens of Heligan this Easter holiday until April 19.
Spring Into Colour is a rainbow celebration taking place across the Heligan estate, from vibrant mass bulb displays to collaborative artworks and the golden plumage of newly-hatched chicks to the neon flashes of the retro rollerskate rink.
Heligan’s Home Farm will invite visitors to meet newborn chicks and, if they’re lucky, maybe even see them hatch. New lambs are also due to be born in time for Easter and new Royal Golden Guernsey goat kids will make their Heligan debut too, joining the popular playful and friendly Heligan herd.
An enormous wave of more than 60,000 spring flowers, which is beginning to bloom on the lawn next to the Kitchen Garden, will be looking incredible during the Easter period.
The bulb display is due to be brimming with colour until May as a vibrant collection of bee-friendly blooms, including crocuses, daffodils, grape hyacinths and tulips, burst forth in succession as the season progresses.
Visitors will be challenged to “pollinate” enormous flowers by dunking and throwing “pollen” balls into giant flower heads in a test of their aim. They can also contribute to a giant collaborative artwork and create their own celebration masks inspired by the iconic Heligan artwork, the Giant’s Head.
Shifting the colour palette from spring blooms to retro shades, Heligan’s Neon Jungle roller rink has now been extended throughout the Easter holidays and will be open every day of the Spring Into Colour programme.
A free colour-themed Heligan field guide will be available to all visitors, challenging them to seek out all the colours in the Heligan palette as they explore the gardens.
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