A Cornish choir will be holding their 60th Anniversary Concert on Saturday, May 16 at St Germans Priory Church from 7.30pm.
To celebrate sixty years of the East Cornwall Bach Choir (ECBC), the group, accompanied by the excellent Divertimento Ensemble, will perform three Bach cantatas, BWV 4, BWV 20 and BWV.
To complete this celebration the ensemble will perform the Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.2.
Simon Dunbavand, the choir’s music director, will conduct throughout the event which will also welcome special guest Matthew Banister from BBC Radio 4.
The concert venue has been a wonderful setting for ECBC concerts over the past 60 years and the choir look forward to continue singing in the church in future years.
To book tickets, visit: www.ecbc.co.uk/events/60th-anniversary-concert-simply-bach
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