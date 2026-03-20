To then see it grow in all the ways it has done - thanks to teachers, librarians, and children and parents talking about it - is absolutely incredible. I sort of see my book world as this fantasy realm squeezed in between my other real-life works – because of course, I still run two charities too. I get to step away from those sometimes difficult worlds into this really crazy, wonderful, innocent, beautiful, hope-filled environment where children are at the core. To this day, whenever I pick up this story or see any of the others, my first reaction is, "Oh my God, how did this happen?"