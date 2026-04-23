PLANS that could transform primary education in Torpoint will be put directly to the public this week as Cornwall Council stages three key meetings on the proposed amalgamation of Torpoint Nursery and Infant School and Carbeile Junior School.
Parents, carers, staff, governors and residents are being invited to attend the sessions on Thursday, April 30, where council representatives will explain the merger plans, outline the next steps and answer questions face to face.
The meetings are open to anyone who wishes to attend and are expected to attract strong interest from families across the town.
The first session will be held at 9.30am at Torpoint Nursery and Infant School. A local authority representative will also be available on the school gate during morning drop-off to speak with parents.
Further meetings will then take place at 3.30pm and 6pm at Carbeile Junior School, giving people opportunities during the day and evening to hear the details and raise concerns.
Organisers say the spread of times is designed to make attendance easier for working parents, carers and residents with daytime commitments.
The events form part of the Representation Period, the final consultation stage before councillors decide whether to approve major changes later in May.
For many in Torpoint, this is one of the last chances to influence proposals that could reshape how local children are educated for years to come.
Cornwall Council has been reviewing several options for the future of education in the town, including keeping the current structure, relocating provision, creating a new academy arrangement, or merging the two existing schools.
Attention is now focused on the amalgamation proposal, which would bring the infant and junior schools together under a new structure.
Supporters say a merger could improve long-term sustainability, streamline leadership and make better use of resources across both sites.
More than 110 responses were submitted during the earlier consultation stage, alongside previous stakeholder meetings held earlier this year. That feedback has helped shape the proposals now being formally presented.
Council officers are expected to attend alongside senior leaders and governors from both schools, allowing residents to hear directly from those involved and ask detailed questions.
For many families, the debate goes beyond buildings and budgets. Torpoint Nursery and Infant School and Carbeile Junior School have long been central parts of community life, with generations of local children passing through their classrooms.
Any merger would have implications for pupils, parents, staffing and the wider identity of education in Torpoint.
Some parents want reassurance over class sizes, travel arrangements, staffing levels and how children would move through any new system.
Cornwall Council says every comment received during the Representation Period will be carefully considered before any final decision is taken.
If approved, significant changes are not expected to take effect before September 2027.
Residents can also submit written responses online before the consultation closes later this spring officially soon there now.
With strong feelings on all sides and the future of local schooling under discussion, Thursday’s meetings are likely to prove a pivotal moment for Torpoint.
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