A KEY community organisation in Callington is appealing for new directors and committee members amid fears it could be dissolved without fresh local support.
Callington Town Forum CIC is seeking residents, business representatives and community group members to step forward and help keep the body active and thriving.
The Forum plays an important role in backing local development, community projects and partnerships designed to improve life in the town.
As a Community Interest Company, it is also able to apply for grant funding that Callington Town Council cannot access, helping to bring extra money into local schemes and improvements.
Organisers say the Forum has supported work ranging from improving amenities and promoting community safety to celebrating the town’s heritage and protecting the local environment.
The group also works alongside Cornwall Council and other agencies to help deliver priorities for the area.
A spokesperson said new members do not need previous experience, only an interest in the future of the town.
“Whether you have experience in local initiatives or simply care deeply about Callington’s future, your voice and ideas are welcome,” they said.
The Forum promotes the social and economic development of Callington, supports projects aimed at reducing disadvantage and discrimination, and encourages education, training and skills opportunities for local people.
Meetings are held around six times a year and organisers say they are open, friendly and focused on practical action. However, they have warned without greater community participation, the organisation’s future is now at risk.
“Without local participation, this vital community body risks being dissolved, and we don’t want that to happen,” the spokesperson said. “By getting involved you’ll help the Forum continue to represent local views, drive community projects, support partnerships and funding opportunities, and keep Callington moving forward.”
Anyone wishing to find out more can contact the town clerk by emailing [email protected] or calling 01579 384039.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.