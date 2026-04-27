A GEORGIAN folk ensemble are hosting a singing workshop and concert in Bodmin as part of a UK wide tour.
Hailing from a remote region of the North Caucasus Mountains, Lalkhori will be teaching and performing the unique UNESCO-listed polyphonic songs of Georgia in the atmospheric surroundings of St Petroc’s Church on Wednesday, May 20.
Their folk songs are frequently accompanied with instruments, round dances and rituals, giving a deep and immersive insight into this fascinating culture.
A spokesperson for Lalkhori said: “If you haven’t sung or heard Georgian music before, prepare for goosebumps. And if you’re already a devotee of Georgian polyphony, this is a rare opportunity to immerse yourself in the real thing without leaving Cornwall.”
The workshop, which begins at 6.30pm and is open to all, is likely to involve simple round dance. Songs will be taught by ear, and there is no need to read music or to know the language. The concert will start at 8.30pm.
To book tickets for the workshop or concert, or both combined, visit: www.tickettailor.com/events/pitchblend/2058891
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