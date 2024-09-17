Get ready for a night of spectacular musical chaos at “Miscast Musicals” as the casting rule book is ripped up and performers are allowed to tackle dream roles.
Miscast Musicals showcases a range of talented cast performing songs from roles they would never be cast in, showcasing musical theatre in ways you’ve never seen or imagined.
Results range from poignant, thought-provoking to downright hilarious. With upbeat dance numbers, passionate ballads and dramatic storytelling through song, Miscast features new and old favourites from the world of musical theatre, with a twist.
Featuring principal performances from PGS Theatre Productions (Titanic, Anything Goes, Sunday Night at the Lyric), Plymouth Theatre Company (Little Women, Sunset Boulevard), Sterts Theatre (My Fair Lady, Little Shop of Horrors) and many more.
This promises to be a fun-filled evening raising money for Archie Morozow’s Surgical Fund - more information on the fundraiser: www.gofundme.com/f/help-archie-raise-money-towards-top-surgery