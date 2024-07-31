LORE is the latest production from award-winning dance company James Wilton Dance which on show at The Zone in Downderry on Sunday, October 6.
It’s a folklore-inspired journey into a pagan world of gods, demons and humans, all embodied through otherworldly athleticism. LORE is about connection to nature, making audience’s feel the energy that flows from the ground, through our bodies and back into the earth.
The specially composed soundtrack by Michal Wojtas, who draws influence from Viking, Celtic and Slavic folk music, is like listening to the tales of ancestors told while sat in a clearing in the woods, and hearing the ancient stories that bind humanity together.
James Wilton Dance was founded in 2010 and the company has since won awards at International choreography competitions, as well as the Sadler’s Wells Global Dance Contest.
To book tickets, visit: carntocove.co.uk/event/james-wilton-dance-lore-downderry-2