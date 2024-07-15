Louise and Chris Rogan will be performing St Petroc’s Parish Centre, the home of Bodmin Folk Club, on Friday, July 26.
Whether in the intimate surroundings of a folk club or the grand setting of a Festival’s main stage, Louise creates a relaxed and engaging manner with her audiences and is regularly invited back to multiple venues.
Currently performing as a duo with her father Chris, whose guitar and vocals when added to Louise’s piano and vocal, create a sound that sits harmoniously together. As a duo, they have released their début album “Things That Matter”; a mix of traditional and original songs.
Described as having a pure and soaring voice, Louise is a performer of the highest quality, arranging her own interpretation of traditional as well as her self penned songs.
In 2023, she won the Audience Vote of the Great British Folk Festival and was subsequently invited to join Michael McGoldrick, John McCusker and John Doyle as part of their UK Tour.
In January 2024, she headlined the UK West Coast Folk Festival, and was also selected to play on the Danny Kyle Open Stage at Celtic Connections.