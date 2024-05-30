The Lost Sound - Dartmoor Folk Choir are coming to The Central Methodist Church in Launceston on Saturday, June 15, at 7.30pm.
It is the first time they have been to the church and are already feeling the support of the community.
Sandra Smith, the director said: “We've been really touched at how other local choirs and Folk clubs in Launceston, Callington and Bodmin are helping us get the word out about our concert - what an amazing, open-hearted community this is, we're so looking forward to singing for you.”
The Lost Sound are well known on Dartmoor and across Devon with sell out concerts as well as appearing at Sidmouth Folk festival many times and over the last 10 years they have been supporting Folk duo Show Of Hands on many of their Devon dates.
The Lost Sound's music has been played on Folk radio stations all over the world and their next release will be in early June. This current programme is called Country Matters - and their beautifully crafted songs are based around ancient country rituals, paying homage to the seasons and our reliance on the land to work and live.
The choir uses both male and female ensembles, duets, trios and quartets as well as the full choir, to make the concert a varied and interesting auditory experience.
“We have so many talented and experienced singers in our choir,” says Sandra. “We aim to use as many of them as we can in different smaller groups so you can hear different qualities and styles - we think it makes our concerts much more interesting and helps our audiences get to know us better.”
Sandra continues “We don't sound classical and we don't use vibrato - we have a strong clear quality with fabulous harmonies and textures - we meld the Folk songs with the big beautiful sound of people singing together - like we used to in every town across the UK. That's in our name, ‘The Lost Sound’ the art of raising our voices together, uniting in glorious harmony.”
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-lost-sound-folkchoir/t-vvklppd