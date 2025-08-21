VARIOUS events are taking place at National Trust site Antony, near Torpoint, this autumn.
Here is what’s happening at Antony in the coming weeks:
- Treemendous Trees Trail
From now until October 30 - 12pm to 5pm.
Want to know more about the garden at Antony? Explore the garden and get to know Antony's collection of trees with the tree spotters trail. Free (normal admission applies).
- Antony Autumn Bingo
From now until October 9 - 12pm to 5pm.
Use your autumn bingo card to find 20 objects around the house and garden. Challenge your family and friends to see who can complete their bingo card the quickest.
Don't forget to shout 'bingo' once you have completed your sheet, and head to Visitor Welcome to collect your sticker reward. Free (normal admission applies).
- An Antony Childhood House Trail
From now until October 30 - 12.30pm to 4pm.
Discover what it was like to grow up at Antony with a family-friendly house trail. Free (normal admission applies).
- Heritage Open Days: Visit Antony for free
September 16 to 18 - 12pm to 4.30pm.
Visit Antony House and Garden for free as part of Heritage Open Days.
- Heritage Open Days: Antony at War and VE Day 80 walking talk
September 16 to 18 - 1.30pm to 2pm.
A walking talk and tour highlighting the role of Antony and Torpoint during the Second World War and explore how VE Day was celebrated in Cornwall. Free entry for Heritage Open Days.
- Heritage Open Days: Vintage book fair
September 16 to 18 - 12pm to 4.30pm.
Browse our vintage book selection and pick up a classic at a bargain price. Free entry for Heritage Open Days.
- Nature and Connection: Creative Art Workshop
October 3 - 10.30am to 12.30pm.
Join in on an inspiring creative art workshop exploring nature and imagination through drawing, painting and mixed media.
- The Antony Pumpkin Hunt
October 28 to 30 - 12pm to 4.30pm.
Join the family fun at Antony this October half term. Take part in the pumpkin hunt, using the pumpkins as your guide to find various ghoulish activities in the garden. Trail which includes a trail sheet and pumpkin prize (normal admissions apply).
- Guided Garden Tour at Antony
October 30 - 1.30pm to 2.30pm.
Discover the wonders of the garden at Antony with this guided garden tour led by one of our gardeners. Free event (normal admissions apply).
For more information, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/cornwall/antony
