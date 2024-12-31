PRINCESSES Unite, the ultimate children’s pop princess show that’s sweeping the nation, will be visiting Launceston Town Hall on April 12.
Featuring a cast of dazzling princesses, this enchanting spectacle brings favourite hit songs and party dances to life in a vibrant, high energy performance that hopes to leave audiences of all ages spellbound.
With sparkling costumes, choreography, and an interactive experience that invites everyone to sing and dance along, Princesses Unite is a great celebration for little princes and princesses everywhere. After the show, there is a free Meet and Greet.
Audiences can meet the Princesses in person. They can share a hug, get an autograph, and snap a photo with a favourite princesses to create a cherished memory that will last a lifetime.
Join the beloved princesses as they embark on a magical musical adventure filled with friendship, fun, and fabulous music.
To book tickets to the 1pm or 4pm shows, visit: www.ticketsource.eu/whats-on/launceston/launceston-town-hall