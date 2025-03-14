RENOWNED Cornwall feminist theatre company Scary Little Girls is returning to London with their Mayven festival celebrating the power of women in midlife, following a successful launch at the end of last year.
Working with female artists and performers and championing the work of female writers, directors and producers, the Mayven festival is a celebration of the power of all women in midlife and will bring an uplifting celebration of the freedom it brings to the London stage.
Scary Little Girls is a feminist production company based in London and Cornwall with a passion for stories that are historically or culturally excluded or usually told from one perspective only.
Running on Saturday, March 22, the Mayven Festival will be taking over the Muddy Puddle in Stoke Newington, London.
The event will be celebrating the spring equinox and is part of the Scary Little Girls' commitment to run quarterly Mayven events in the capital. They aim to keep the theme seasonal and move it around London venues in a bid to attract and benefit a wide variety of communities.
Rebecca Mordan, artistic director at Scary Little Girls, said: “We are really excited to be coming to the Muddy Puddle – it’s such a hidden gem and has been a vital part of the neighbourhood in Stoke Newington. We discovered this venue during the COVID pandemic when it was a huge benefit to the local community.”
She added: “We’re so proud to be bringing the Muddy Puddle it’s first ever cabaret show. We all love the idea of bringing people together in this beautiful sisterly space - and if not quite saving the world, then fixing it one small bit at a time with the beauty of art in wonderful spaces, celebrating spring – a season of regrowth and flourishing from the darkness.”
From storytelling events to folk music performances, from celebrations of famous female artists to cabaret shows, the Scary Little Girls team will tell important stories in their own inimitable way to champion the power and strength of women.