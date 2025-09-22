CORNWALL’S most rambunctious garden fête music festival has revealed one of its headline acts for next year’s event.
British rock icons Skunk Anansie will be taking to the stage at The Great Estate at Scorrier House, which is taking place between May 29 and 31 2026.
Formed in London in 1994, Skunk Anansie quickly became one of the most important bands of their generation. With Skin at the helm, the band were celebrated for their outspoken lyrics detailing their experiences in modern Britain, their legendary live performances and Skin’s bold fashion-forward style.
The band rose to prominence with era-defining albums Paranoid & Sunburnt, Stoosh, and Post Orgasmic Chill. Hit singles such as ‘Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good)’, ‘Selling Jesus’, ‘Twisted (Everyday Hurts)’ and ‘Weak’ cemented their reputation leading to millions of records sold worldwide and a historic headline slot at Glastonbury in 1999. Skunk Anansie’s return to Cornwall follows a major UK headline tour in Spring 2025 and the huge success of their most recent album ‘The Painful Truth’, the release of which in May 2025 saw the band achieve their highest ever chart placing. See Skunk Anansie
Festival directors, Ben Hall and Ian Whittaker said: “Skunk Anansie is a dream booking for us. Their energy and raw power will bring an unforgettable close to the weekend, and combined with all the theatre, cabaret and curious corners that make The Great Estate so unique, 2026 is shaping up to be our biggest and boldest edition yet.”
Skunk Anansie will be joined on stage with a stellar line up of acts.
But The Great Estate is about much more than music. Across three days, the festival transforms Scorrier Estate into a wonderland of immersive theatre, eccentric cabaret, comedy and dance, alongside woodland raves, hidden gin gardens and long table feasts. Families can expect workshops, circus antics, and the egg and spoon race wobbling its way into the weekend’s mischief while late-night revellers can dive into after-dark surprises, silent discos and the infamous Madame Wong’s House of Wrong.
Expect a flamboyance of human flamingos strutting through the lush green fields, drag queens storming stages with sequins, stilettos and superstar sass, and a majestic master of ceremony running the show.
