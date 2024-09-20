MEN are Singing, Cornwall’s first alternative male voice choir is taking to the road this autumn with a special farewell stage show, visiting five venues.
The acclaimed social art project/brainchild of artist and composer Seamas Carey started life six years ago as an inquiry into why younger men weren’t joining choirs. It has since developed into a 50-man-strong chorus, headlining festivals and inventing new traditions, with a surprising mix of barnstorming covers and heart-warming original compositions.
Seamas explains: “However, all good things must come to an end. This final touring show is a theatrical, spirit raising and moving exploration of what it means to be a man, and how to embrace an ending together”.
“Featuring bucket loads of vulnerability, self-aware humour and positive masculinity – the men will share their love of singing, invite you to join in, and hopefully, make you feel better,” he adds.
The tour dates include:
- Friday, September 27 - Harbour Festival, St Andrews Church, Redruth
- Sunday, October 6 - Tobacco Factory Theatre, Bristol
- Saturday, October 12 - The Minack Theatre, Porthcurno
- Sunday, October 20 - St Bartholomew's Church, Lostwithiel
- Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 - The Poly, Falmouth
At the same time, Men Are Singing are releasing their debut and final album on vinyl. This will be available to order at the shows, along a wide range of exclusive ‘merch’ including caps, t-shirts and other goodies. As well as the famous Tea Towel, featuring pictures of all the men drawn by themselves, there is also a beautiful, limited edition print by local artist, and choir member, Matt Johnson.
“This farewell stage show is Men are Singing’s most ambitious endeavour yet,” said Seamas. “With this tour we also want to create a lasting legacy and archive for future people to start their own choirs. We want to spread the smile-inducing effect of people singing together and hopefully inspire future generations to carry on the tradition. Because, we believe, singing makes you feel better.”
The choir started as a social experiment to see if you could younger men to join choirs by singing less conventional songs and taking themselves a little less seriously.