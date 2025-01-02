“I think that going into this game, the other thing is the people who are also there, the other cast members, we have all been through the same process. And on numerous occasions, we have been made very aware of what the rules are, what the game is that we're letting ourselves in for. So, you're not doing it to unsuspecting people. You know that when they go in there, they know what the role is, and they know what the game is. What confuses it, of course, is because there's a money pot at the end of it. But genuinely, that doesn't bother me. I'm not in it for the money. And that's genuine. If I won the money, I wouldn't keep it.”