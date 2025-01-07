A PRIEST from Cornwall is among the favourites to turn to the dark side as part of this year’s series of The Traitors.
At the start of 2025, it was announced that Cornwall had its very own entrant to season three of the much-loved BBC gameshow, The Traitors.
Anglican Priest, Lisa Coupland from the Lizard, is among the 22 contestants who entered the castle to play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000.
However, with the series well underway, Lisa has been found to be one of the favourites to join team traitors.
After the first week of action, Gambling.com TV expert James Leyfield has been busy at his own roundtable putting together markets and analysis on who will be murdered next, who will be banished next, who will be the first Traitor recruit, and who will be a winner at the end of the show.
According to the odds, there is a 40 per cent probability that Lisa will put on her hood and join the Traitors, making her the third most-likely behind Tyler and Maia.
However, viewers cheering on our Cornish entrant can breath a sigh of relief as Lisa has been given only a 10 per cent chance of being banished.
Fans will also be pleased as the TV expert has given Lisa 3/1 odds of winning the entire show!
Do you think Lisa will be bringing home the win for Cornwall? Or is she set to be ‘murdered’ by the Traitors?