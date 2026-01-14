A singer who draws from old ballads and stories, while conjuring a performance that immediately captivates any listener, will be performing at Calstock Arts on Saturday, June 6.
As a performer, Holly Clarke transports the listener into the heart of ballads, immersing them in the narratives that have shaped humanities experience through time. From songs of the supernatural and folklore, to the tales of love and loss, Holly sings with an infectious energy and passion for traditional song.
Rising in popularity among folk audiences and performing with the likes of Nancy Kerr and James Fagan, Daoiri Farrell and Queer Folk, Holly has made a name for herself as a powerful singer and accomplished guitar player. Holly brings the best of traditional song and contemporary composition into every performance.
Performing at festivals and venues such as The Glasshouse International Centre For Music, Sidmouth Folk Festival, Bromyard Folk Festival, Tiree Music Festival, The Fire Station Sunderland and many, many more.
Alongside Holly’s affinity for traditional ballads, she is a strong composer in her own right, with her tune compositions being performed by Norwegian Hardanger Fiddle legend Annbjørg Lien and Shetland’s very own Catriona Macdonald.
Outside of performing, between 2019 to 2020, Holly was The Glasshouse International Centre for music’s Artist in Residence specialising in Traditional Folk Song and Ballads.
As well as performing solo, Holly has a duo with George Sansome (Granny’s Attic), is part of the powerhouse band RE:VULVA (Amy Thatcher, Janice Burns, Cathy Geldard) and also gigs with the trio ‘Holly and the Reivers’, featuring musicians Bertie Armstrong and Merle Harbron, with whom she supported the legendary Billy Bragg at Folk on the Tyne Festival.
To book tickets to the Calstock performance, visit: calstockarts.org/event/6th-june-holly-clarke/
