CALSTOCK Arts are welcoming back Craig Ogden on Saturday, June 7.
A household name to listeners of Classic FM and BBC Radio 3, both critically and popularly acclaimed with a string of number one recordings to his name, Craig is one of the most successful classical guitarists of his generation.
His relaxed style of concert presentation, the diversity of his chosen repertoire and his virtuosity have made him a firm favourite with audiences. Audiences can be amazed by his incredible skills on the guitar, along with his warmth and sense of humour that charms everyone.
Craig has an international career as a soloist and chamber musician in recital, a prolific recording artist and as a concerto soloist with orchestras around the world.
In 2025 Craig is releasing a new recording on Chandos with the Aquarelle Guitar Quartet, of which he is now a regular member.
He frequently records for film and has presented programmes for BBC Radio 3, BBC Northern Ireland, and ABC Classic FM in Australia.
To book tickets, visit: calstockarts.org/event/7-june-craig-ogden-classical-guitar