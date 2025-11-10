LOCAL florist Ella, from Society Flowers Floral Design Studio in north Cornwall, will be leading Christmas wreath making workshops for 12 people per session at Sea View Farm Shop (St Teath, Bodmin PL30 3LR) on Thursday, December 4.
These relaxed, gently guided workshops will begin with a demo, then those attending will use fresh and dried local, Cornish-grown foliage and flowers to create a beautiful wreath to take home and hang on their door, ready to welcome in the festive season.
All materials will be provided and seasonal refreshments are included. Sessions take place at 10.30am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 3pm.
These workshops support The National Garden Scheme, which raises money for nursing and healthcare charities.
Pre-booking essential at ngs.org.uk/product-category/tickets/gardening-workshops
