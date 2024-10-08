VISITORS can experience the magic of autumn and enjoy a pumpkin filled paradise at Camel Creek in time for October half term.
The Camel Creek team are transforming the park for its first-ever Pumpkin Fest, running on select dates from October 19 to 31. Families can discover the traditional pumpkin-picking field, complete with mini wheelbarrows for little ones to collect their own pumpkins.
Every child will also receive a free pumpkin while stocks last. Plus, they can enjoy a House of Horrors, trick-or-treat doors, live entertainment, and much more. There will also be the opportunity to indulge in a delicious treat and toast marshmallows for a small additional fee.
Graham Hayes, general manager of Camel Creek, said: “We're thrilled to introduce Pumpkin Fest at Camel Creek for the very first time! Our Pumpkin Fest field will be open with free pumpkins for kids, fantastic entertainment, and so much more.”
For more details, visit: www.camelcreek.co.uk/pumpkin-fest