THE Storyville Jassband, founded in 1959, will be performing at Calstock Arts on Tuesday, September 27.
The Dutch band has a distinct affiliation with the sound of jazz and will be continuing playing this style of music with great enthusiasm and a touch of humour.
The Storyville Jassband have played with numerous guests such as Sheila Collier, Lillian Boutté. The band celebrated their 50 anniversary with a Jubilee Concert where Chris Barber played as a special guest.
The Storyville Jassband has made 11 CD’s of which eight of them were on the Timeless label.
The team behind the band:
- Michael Muller - Trumpet/Vocals/Band Manager
During his career Michael played as a freelance trumpet player, Nowadays he plays lead trumpet as a regular member of The Storyville Jassband.
- Eugène de Bruijn - Clarinet/Sax/Vocals
As a child prodigy Eugène played at a very early age with all the famous Jazz players in Holland and even abroad. He writes beautiful musical arrangements for The Storyville Jassband.
- Vincent Roerdink - Trombone/Vocals
Superb Trad-trombone player and scat-vocalist Vincent, is a winner of vocalist prize during the International Jazz Festival Breda.
- Jules Monen - Contrabass
Professional double bass player Jules has a musical heart in the right place. Young and passionate, he and the other members of the rhythm section put the orchestra on track.
- Stef Geurts - Drums
Stef played most of his career as a professional classical musician in Symphony Orchestra’s. His love for Jazz is profound and is a super Jazz drummer.
- Tom Stuip - Banjo
One of the most important professional banjo players in Europe, Tom’s main instrument is the plectrum banjo.
Tom has played all continents except Antartica either as a regular member or as a special guest with numerous bands.
To book tickets, visit: calstockarts.org/event/27-september-the-storyville-jass-band/