BUDDY Holly and the Cricketers are taking there highly anticipated autumn tour to Launceston Town Hall on Saturday, October 12.
The show delights audiences with their dynamic show, featuring raw rock ’n’ roll, beautiful ballads, energetic performances - and some genuinely hilarious moments - all delivered by five fabulous actor-musicians who always have audiences dancing in the aisles. To celebrate the joy Buddy has brought millions of people worldwide, the band will play a brilliant and vibrant show.
If you like Rock and Roll you’ll definitely love this. Songs include all Buddy’s big hits – ‘That’ll Be The Day,’ ‘Peggy Sue,’ ‘Heartbeat,’ ‘It Doesn’t Matter Anymore,’ ‘Raining In My Heart,’ ‘Oh Boy!’ - plus some super stunners from other chart-topping artists.
Producer of the show, Simon Fielder, said: “My adult life has been spent performing his music and presenting other actor musicians on stages all over the world who have brought delight to thousands and thousands of people. The show has been on the road for 32 years now and even managed some performances during the years of the pandemic.
“Buddy’s music has touched the heart of millions around the world and influenced many famous artists such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Brian May and many others. It’s also incredible how many younger people are now into his music. His music transcends time and audiences are a great mix of ages.” This show has performed in many locations around the world including Europe and a tour of the US. It stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK including Jamie Ross as Buddy and was endorsed as Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act when the show appeared on BBC One's The One and Only, with Graham Norton notably commenting that they were “Buddy Brilliant”. The show has always presented Buddy in the style of show we feel he would perform today. Authentic arrangements, driving rhythms, energetic performances and brilliant musicianship, all delivered with charm and humour. Whatever the season, whatever the excuse to party, the show has impressed thousands of fans around the world. To book tickets, visit: www.simonfielder.com