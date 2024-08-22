Saltash Town Band is holding a special charity concert with proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support on Saturday, September 7.
The event at Saltash Social Club will be compered by a well-known celebrity guest from BBC Radio Cornwall and feature guest performers such as Grace Notes Acapella and the band’s own award-winning training band with their young musicians.
The concert is free of charge with all donations from the evening going to Macmillan Cancer Support.
A spokesman for the Band said: “We promise an evening of musical bliss with a mixture of wonderful voices, brass band and outstanding musicianship from our young trainees.
“The band has chosen Macmillan Cancer Support in recognition of all its care to cancer patients in their various stages of cancer care.”
There will be refreshments available on the evening with a raffle and the promise of a few little extra special prizes.