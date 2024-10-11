THE Monumental Improvement project is teaming up with the South West Peatland Partnership to bring a day of activities on Bodmin Moor for youngsters to take part in.
Young explorers will have fun with various archaeological, ecological and nature based games to get involved in. The event is taking place on Sunday, October 20 from 1pm to 4pm at Davidstow Airfield, Camelford.
The various activities happening on the day include discovering lots of plant species on a nature trail, learning about flood management strategies, peatland habitat colouring books, pond dipping, make your own bog monster and archaeological activities in peatland.