THE carnival in Bodmin is back for a second year since its hiatus - and it’s set to be bigger than ever.
Held on Saturday, August 17, the event will have something for the whole family, ranging from a diverse display of entrants spanning the length and breath of creativity and community to a range of entertainment and food stalls.
The roads spanning the route of the carnival procession will be closed for the duration of the event, with diversions clearly marked.
Karen Phillips, a member of the committee organising the event, said: “Bodmin Carnival will take place on Saturday, August 17, This will mark Bodmin’s second Carnival since its reinstatement after a short break.
‘Last years Carnival was a great success and this year we have had even more entries. We’re sure there will be some unique and colourful floats with lots of fancy dress.
“Entry is free and entries will be accepted up to 4.30pm on the day. Prizes will be won across 14 classes, plus there is a cup for ‘Best overall in Carnival’.
“Trophies and rosettes have been kindly donated and sponsored by local businesses.
“This year we have additional activities from 4pm onwards with Ellis Attractions funfair in Priory car park. There will also be entertainment leading up to the procession from Energia Samba band on the Folly and Rachel Best singing at the White clock.
“All this, plus food and drink will be available throughout the town with Rhubarb pizzas, Moi’s Thai food, Castle Canyke Scouts BBQ, plus Millie’s coffee & cakes, Ben's ice cream, Red Panda slushies, Kim’s Cakes & Bakes and Kelly’s Ice cream.
“The procession, led by Bodmin Town Band and accompanied by Roche Brass, sets off from Fairpark at 6.45pm and follows the route through Higher Bore Street to the town centre, ending at Priory car park.
“Once again we will be supported by HWMartin Traffic management.
“Bodmin Carnival has had amazing support from the community and from local business, without whom this event simply wouldn’t happen. Make sure you come and join in the fun on Saturday, August 17, come rain or shine!”