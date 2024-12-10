ENJOY a tale as old as time with Wonder Pantomimes as they bring the story of Beauty and the Beast to Launceston Town Hall this festive season as part of a six week national tour.
Join bookworm Belle who lives a quiet provincial life, but it quickly turns to danger when she finds herself imprisoned by a hideous Beast.
Will the Beast learn how to love and be loved in return? Will Belle melt the Beast’s frosty heart? Will the spell be broken before the last rose petal falls?
Bring friends and family for a pantomime filled with laughter, music and dazzling costumes, while enjoying a well-loved enchanting fairy tale.
The event takes place Friday, January 3, at 1pm and 5pm. Wonder Pantomimes’ production of Beauty and the Beast will also visit Exeter, Paignton, Tiverton, Dawlish among others on its tour.
To book tickets, visit: launceston-tc.gov.uk/whats-on-in-launceston-town-hall