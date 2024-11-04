O-REGION’S production of Nadelik is set to visit St Wenna’s Church at 3.30pm on Tuesday, December 10.
Based on the beloved children’s book A Christmas in Cornwall by local author Craig Barr-Green, featuring original live music and songs by Matthew Thomason, Nadelik is a delightful, interactive festive show for children and their families, with live action, puppetry, and a heap of festive cheer.
It’s Christmas Eve in Cornwall and two little girls and their Gran are excitedly preparing for the big day. But where’s Dad?
As night falls, their fisherman father is caught in a storm far out at sea. Will he make it home for Christmas? Perhaps — with some extra special help.
This beautiful Christmas outing is for all the family with tea provided for children before the show. The show will also be visiting Bude and Wadebridge.
To view tour dates and to book tickets, visit: o-region.co.uk/theatre/nadelik-2024/