Saltash Remembrance Day service takes place Sunday November 10 at 2pm at the Saltash Wesley Methodist Church.
The public is asked to arrive between 1.30pm and 1.50pm to be seated. A civic parade after the service will lead to the town’s war memorial for wreath laying. The two-minute will be held in Saltash Fore Street at 11am on Monday November 11.
A two-minute silence will take place at the St Mary’s Church war memorial in Botus Fleming on Sunday November 10 at 11am. The Sunday service will follow.
A combined Remembrance service is planned for 11am on Monday November 11 at Botus Fleming Church Hall with the Cargreen Singers.