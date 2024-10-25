WADEBRIDGE Choral Society’s Autumn Concert will be taking place on November 9 at St Endellion Church 7pm.
With events in remembrance of those who gave their lives in two world wars and other conflicts being commemorated at this time, the concert is most appropriate.
The programme will include the Duruflé Requiem, written during WWII and dedicated to the memory of the composer’s father. This was completed in 1947.
Included on the programme will be Bach’s Advent Cantata 147, which includes the ever-popular ‘Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring’.
The Concert Orchestra will be led by Phil Montgomery-Smith and soloists will be Rebecca Moon soprano, Paul- Ethan Bright counter tenor, Mark Hounsell tenor and Jacob Dennison bass. The performance will be directed by Nicholas Danks.
Tickets are available in advance from the Wadebridge Bookshop, or on the door. The prices include refreshments. For more details contact Anne Wenger on [email protected].