Liskerrett Community Centre in Liskeard are set to welcome Johnny Campbell on Wednesday, November 20.
Johnny has emerged onto the UK folk scene with self-penned material delving deep into Northern English folk song and story. Following on from the release of True North, an album of field recorded traditional songs of each Northern English county, recorded on, and around the highest points of each county, Johnny is embarking on a UK tour in November and December.
In February 2024, Johnny performed a European tour across Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, with half of the shows selling out, as well as a UK tour in March and April, with more sold out shows.
To book tickets, visit: www.liskerrett.co.uk/events/event/20-Nov-2024/johnny-campbell