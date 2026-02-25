SPIRIT of Fringe Award-winner Ian Stone has extended his UK tour, with new shows announced — including St Austell, where he’ll perform at the Arts Centre on Thursday, October 8.
‘Looking for the Wow’ follows Ian on his hilarious quest to uncover life’s missing magic and is already entertaining audiences in over 40 towns and cities across the UK. Originally scheduled to finish in June 2026, the tour will now continue through to December 2026.
Ian said: “I love that people are coming to see the show, so I thought why not do more of them?”
He is a hugely experienced broadcaster, podcaster, and writer, as well as a brilliantly funny comedian. He performs at major comedy festivals and venues globally. His popular posts and reels on social media have quickly earned him a following amassing millions of views.
In the last four years, Ian has performed his one-man shows at the Edinburgh Festival to a great reception. In 2023, he won the prestigious Spirit of the Fringe Award.
He took his last show on tour across the UK, finishing with a sold-out performance at London’s Comedy Store. He also had a sold out run at the Melbourne Comedy Festival and he’s going back later this year.
Aside from stand-up comedy, Ian currently presents a very popular, twice-weekly Arsenal podcast, Handbrake Off, for The Athletic. A live version of the podcast recently sold out Leicester Square Theatre in London.
Ian is also a regular contributor on Times Radio. His book, To Be Someone, was published in 2020 and has received strong reviews. Whether on stage, behind the mic, or in print, Ian is the voice of sharp humour, biting insight, and perfectly crafted comedy.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/st-austell-arts-theatre/t-rzpepem
