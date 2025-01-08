CALSTOCK Arts is welcoming back soul-blues singer/songwriter Mississippi MacDonald on Saturday, February 1.
Mississippi’s blues are authentic, heartfelt, and reflect a lifetime of learning from the greats.
Since his signing to APM Records in 2021, he has appeared on BBC Radio 2’s Blues Show with Cerys Matthews and has played extensively in the UK and the US including a Washington State Blues Society showcase on during the International Blues Challenge.
Mississippi’s first record for APM, ‘Do Right, Say Right’ was named in the top 10 Blues Albums of 2022 by Mojo Magazine, and was album of the year on HRH Blues Radio.
In 2024, he won two UK Blues Federation Awards – Traditional Blues Artist Of The Year and Acoustic Blues Act Of The Year. In May, Mississippi was part of the Take Me To The River All Stars along with William Bell (Stax), Hi Rhythm, Jools Holland and Eric Gales.
To book tickets, visit: wegottickets.com/event/633310/